This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

We'd be surprised if Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) shareholders haven't noticed that the Co-Founder, Andrew Rubenstein, recently sold US$278k worth of stock at US$11.12 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.3%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Accel Entertainment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Co-Founder Andrew Rubenstein was not the only time they sold Accel Entertainment shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$867k worth of shares at a price of US$9.63 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$10.60). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 1.0% of Andrew Rubenstein's stake.

Accel Entertainment insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ACEL Insider Trading Volume March 23rd 2021

Insider Ownership of Accel Entertainment

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Accel Entertainment insiders own about US$248m worth of shares (which is 23% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Accel Entertainment Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Accel Entertainment.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

