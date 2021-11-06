This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Some A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP of Legal & Corporate Collaboration, Robert Cochran, recently sold a substantial US$802k worth of stock at a price of US$17.86 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 14%, which is notable but not too bad.

A10 Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Robert Cochran is the biggest insider sale of A10 Networks shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$16.57. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in A10 Networks didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ATEN Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. A10 Networks insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 2.0% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The A10 Networks Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, A10 Networks makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for A10 Networks (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

