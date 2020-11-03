This Insider Has Just Sold Shares In A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

We wouldn't blame A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Paul Jones, the Independent Director recently netted about US$1.7m selling shares at an average price of US$52.53. That sale reduced their total holding by 18% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

A. O. Smith Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Paul Jones was the biggest sale of A. O. Smith shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$53.30, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18%of Paul Jones's holding.

Insiders in A. O. Smith didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AOS Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2020

Does A. O. Smith Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.1% of A. O. Smith shares, worth about US$95m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The A. O. Smith Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought A. O. Smith stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing A. O. Smith. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of A. O. Smith.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

