This Hypergrowth Tech Company is Here with New Cybersecurity Solutions

Remember when emails used to be the end-all, be-all of workplace software?

You had your computer, your email, and… that was that.

Back in those good ole’ days, hackers hoping to penetrate an enterprise ecosystem had only one entry point: through email attacks.

They embedded malware in gimmicky emails that they would send to employees in hopes that somebody would open the email, click the link, and infect their computer.

But times have changed.

The former mecca of workplace software, email is now just one tiny component in a massively interconnected web of workplace software tools.

This web includes social media business accounts, Slack channels, Zoom meetings, Miro boards, Asana calendars, so on and so forth.

The enterprise software ecosystem has become extremely complex.

So, too, have hacking methods.

Before, hackers only had one entry point, and one hacking method. Today, they have a seemingly infinite number of entry points, and a seemingly infinite number of hacking methods at their disposal.

Identity theft. Social media account hacking. Compromised emails. Leaked data. Slack account takeovers. Zoom bombings.

The list goes on and on…

That’s the bad news. The worse news?

Most cybersecurity platforms today are ill-equipped to handle this next-generation evolution of digital threats.

They were built for the old era. They are great at protecting companies from email threats – and not so great at protecting them from anything else.

But… there is one emerging, hypergrowth cybersecurity company that is pioneering a breakthrough solution to safeguard enterprises from all types of digital threats.

Today, we will tell you all about this hypergrowth software company, and show you why its breakthrough cybersecurity solution is a golden ticket to 10X gains over the next several years.

An Omnichannel Cybersecurity Solution Built for the Modern Hyperconnected Era

In today’s hyperconnected era, old-school email security platforms that protect just your email simply won’t cut it – and that’s why a $2.8 billion tech company by the name of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) has entirely reimagined email security systems.

Specifically, the company has developed what it calls an Email Security 3.0 platform which is an omni-channel, integrated, holistic email security ecosystem that protects enterprises from every single type of digital threat, regardless of where that threat originates.

It’s a breakthrough email security platform built for today’s hyperconnected world.

At a high level, the architecture of Mimecast’s Email Security 3.0 platform is fairly easy to understand.

Mimecast breaks down email security into three zones, and has developed robust cybersecurity tools to protect enterprises against digital threats in each zone:

Zone 1: The Perimeter. This includes all outbound, north-south emails that originate outside an enterprise’s ecosystem (i.e. a hacker remotely sends a malware email or message to employees). Mimecast has developed tools to identify and block such emails. Zone 2: The Interior. This includes all inbound, east-west emails that originate within an enterprise’s ecosystem (i.e. a hacker steals the credentials of an employee, and falsely sends a malware email or message from that employee’s accounts). Mimecast has developed tools to secure credentials, and safeguard other employees when credentials have been compromised. Zone 3: The Exterior. This includes all digital networking and messaging outside of an enterprise’s software ecosystem (i.e. a hacker steals a company’s Twitter login info). Mimecast has developed tools to help enterprises secure their exterior networks, and shut down threats as soon as they emerge.

All in all, Mimecast’s novel Email Security 3.0 platform protects enterprises from all threats, all the time, everywhere.

It’s basically the best and most comprehensive email security system in the world.

And I’m not the only one saying that…

For more than half a decade, Mimecast has been named a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving, because of the company’s “ability to execute” and “completeness of vision.”

Meanwhile, independent verified reviews of Mimecast on enterprise software review sights like Gartner and TrustRadius are generally very, very high.

The consistent theme?

Mimecast’s all-in-one cybersecurity functionality is a big win.

It should be no surprise, then, that Mimecast has grown its customer base by 118% since 2015, or that average spend per customer rose 42% from 2015 to 2019, or that revenues rose more than 200% over that same stretch.

This is a best-in-breed cybersecurity company in hypergrowth mode.

The good times won’t stop anytime soon.

With revenues expected to come in around $500 million this year, Mimecast is tapping into just 2% of its $23.8 billion addressable market in e-mail security… at the same time that holistic, omnichannel security solutions are becoming more important than ever… meaning big revenue growth is here to stay.

Plus, this is a hyperscalable software business with 70%-plus gross margins, and a long track record of positive operating leverage (EBITDA margins have gone from below 7% in 2016, to what should be above 20% this year, with room to run above 30% long-term).

Connecting the dots, it’s easy to see that Mimecast has all the necessary ingredients to be an enormous long-term winner.

So, if you’re looking to buff out your portfolio with a top-notch enterprise software company, you should consider taking a position in Mimecast stock today.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

