This Hyper-Successful Stock Is Totally Underestimated in the Gaming Space

In this clip from "The M&A Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool.com contributor Travis Hoium briefly discusses Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) flourishing gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade.

Travis Hoium: I'm going to bring another one to the table that I think we underestimate and that's Apple. I have all Apple devices. So you're on some devices. I'm on all Apple devices here and everything works seamlessly together.

They have the monetization strategy for both the subscription model, the Apple Arcade, something like that, or Apple TV Plus, and then also the single-channel model, where you can subscribe to Noggin from within your Apple TV in a really easy way. No matter which way it goes, they could just say like, "Hey, NFL, we're going to write you a big check, but you're going to have your own channel." Maybe that's a way that this goes in the future.

