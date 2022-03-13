This Huge Semiconductor Company Just Reported Strong Growth

Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), its recent February revenue report, and an update on the current status of its 3 nm technology. TSM provides chips for numerous tech companies like Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Apple, Qualcomm, and Intel. Here are some highlights from the video.

On March 10, TSM released its February 2022 revenue numbers. Semiconductor investors should be pleased to hear that TSM reported roughly a 38% year-over-year growth in revenue. It seems the demand for semiconductors is not going away in the short term. TSM is currently testing its process to manufacture 3 nm chips. The first generation of 3 nm chips is called N3 and is expected to ship to customers in the first half of 2023. The second generation is called N3E, which is expected to provide better yield and should be released to customers in the second half of 2023. TSM's stock price is down over 25% from its all-time highs. The current correction in the market could be providing long-term investors with an attractive entry point. At the moment, not only is TSM growing revenue at strong double digits, but it is also paying over a 2% dividend yield.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 11, 2022. The video was published on March 11, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022



Jose Najarro owns Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Intel, Nvidia, Qualcomm, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $57.50 puts on Intel, and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.