This Holiday, Walmart Has More Than Double The Personal Shoppers Vs. Last Year

(RTTNews) - To facilitate holiday shopping for customers, this year, Walmart has more than doubled its personal shoppers compared to last year, the retailer giant said in a statement.

During this holiday season, while the anxiety of the pandemic still persists, customers who are reluctant to visit stores can utilize the services of personal shoppers.

"This holiday, more than ever, we know how important it will be for customers to use time saving services like pickup and delivery - and we're prepared to serve them with more than double the number of personal shoppers versus last year," said Tom Ward, Senior Vice President, Customer Product, Walmart.

According to the retailer, it is ready with more than 157,000 associates to fill grocery orders and also pick holiday gifts and stocking stuffers during this season.

Keeping safety in mind, Walmart also allows customers to choose no-contact pick up and delivery options.

The services provided by the company include free curbside pickup, home delivery of orders for $7.95 or $9.95 and express delivery in less than 2 hours for $10 more. Additionally, the company offers unlimited free deliveries for a monthly or annual fee.

