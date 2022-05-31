This Highly Ranked Stock Is Showing Attractive Earnings Growth and Cheap Valuation Levels

Pangaea Logistics Solutions PANL is a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics and transportation solutions. Furthermore, the company designs, produces, and operates port and inland projects while deploying an extensive set of services and activities to fulfill client needs.

Currently, the company sports the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Pangaea resides within the Zacks Transportation – Shipping Industry, which presently ranks in the top 10% of all industries and has a year-to-date return of a mighty 43%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Year-to-date, PANL shares have been blistering hot, penciling in more than an 80% return and easily outperforming the S&P 500. Shares have been on a solid uptrend nearly throughout the entire year, with buyers flocking in to buy on any pullback.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Additionally, the company has been posting strong quarterly results, chaining together seven consecutive quarterly EPS beats. Over its last four quarters, PANL has exceeded EPS estimates by 28%, on average.

Bottom-line growth looks robust. For the current fiscal year, the $1.67 consensus EPS estimate reflects a sizable 18% growth in earnings year-over-year. Looking ahead, the $2.12 per share consensus EPS estimate for FY23 represents a substantial 27% expansion of the bottom-line from FY22.

Furthermore, analysts have been positively revising their earnings estimates across the board over the last 60 days with a 100% revision agreement percentage.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For investors looking for a stream of income, PANL has got that covered with its 3.11% dividend yield with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 12% of earnings. Additionally, the company has increased its dividend three times over the last five years – a very shareholder-friendly move.

PANL is currently displaying attractive valuation levels as well. Its current forward earnings multiple resides at 3.9X, well below its median value of 5.4X over the last five years.

Additionally, Pangaea’s current forward earnings multiple reflects a steep 79% discount relative to the S&P 500’s forward P/E ratio of 18.6X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For FY22, revenue is expected to climb up to $756 million, a respectable 5.3% year-over-year increase from FY21. Additionally, for FY23, annual revenue is forecasted to rise an additional 3% up to $780 million.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.