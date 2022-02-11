This Healthcare Stock Has Huge Upside Potential

Are you searching for stalwart stocks with tremendous upside potential over the next few years and beyond? In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 12, Fool contributor Rachel Warren discusses one of her favorite healthcare stocks that looks poised to win big for investors over the next five to 10 years.

Rachel Warren: I will name mine. It's actually a company we were talking about in the previous hour that I think has the potential to, appreciate in share price by 100% or more over the next 12 months.

That would be Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG). This is a company that if you're not familiar with it, is the leader in the surgical robotics space.

As of spring 2021, Intuitive Surgical captured about 80% of that entire multi-billion-dollar market. It has this tremendous market share that it has held onto for quite a long time.

You do have some companies that are entering that space, but none of them as of yet, and over the many years that the company has been in business, have been able to even come close to touching Intuitive Surgical's market share.

Its primary product is its da Vinci Surgical System which is used in a wide range of minimally invasive surgeries and one of the benefits of stocks or a company like this that makes this a product, minimally invasive surgery using surgical robotics.

There's often a shorter recovery time, less discomfort for the patients, and more healthcare providers are adopting these products as a means of both optimizing patient recovery and having more precise and safe surgical procedures.

Interesting stock to look at. It's only up about 20% over the last year. It has a really long and storied history of growth so one to look at for sure.

