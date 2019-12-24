By Brett Owens

Make no mistake: now is the perfect time to set ourselves up for 7%+ dividends, along with serious upsideaEUR"IaEURtmm talking total returns well into the triple digits!

The key is my easy aEURoedividend barometeraEUR strategy. IaEURtmll show you exactly how it worksaEUR"and two stocks itaEURtms flagged for big payout growth and price gainsaEUR"shortly.

Your Ticket to aEURoeRate-ProofaEUR Gains in 2020

First, we need to talk about Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, who says heaEURtmll hold interest rates steady next year. ThataEURtms despite President Trump, whoaEURtms been Twitter-bashing the poor fellow on the regular for not slashing rates to the bone.

If the smart money (betting through the Fed futures market) is right, The Fed chief will win this battle. Traders donaEURtmt see rates budging in the next 12 months:

Source: CME Group

Of course, you and I both know that trying to guess what the Fed will do in the long run is the ultimate game of Whack-a-Mole.

So today weaEURtmre going to leave Powell to his dilemma and take a aEURoeheads-you-win, tails-you-winaEUR approach to building our nest egg (and income stream).

WeaEURtmll do it by focusing on a group of stocks that outperforms no matter what rates do. IaEURtmm talking about companies that pay a steady dividend and regularly drop big (and ideally accelerating) payout hikes on shareholders.A

Everyone loves to get a dividend, of course. But dividend hikes never get the credit they deserve. Because a growing dividend pays off in two ways:

It increases the yield on your initial capitalaEUR"more on this shortlyaEUR"and aEUR

