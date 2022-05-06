This Hack Could Save You Money on Your Next Target Trip

With prices rising due to inflation, you may be spending more than you want to at the checkout line. If you're a frequent Target shopper, one easy technique could help you spend less money the next time you shop there. Here’s how you could save money.

Several top retailers have price match policies. Brands do this to remain competitive and encourage consumers to choose their brand over the competition.

Have you ever taken advantage of a retailer's price match policy? This could be especially beneficial if you plan to make an expensive purchase.

How a price match policy works

Most price match policies require the product to be the same brand and model. You'll be out of luck if it's a different model or size. However, if a competitor sells an identical product for a lower price, the retailer may match that lower price.

Did you know that some retailers' prices even match their own prices? If the same product is sold for a lower price online, they may honor that lower price even if you're not placing an online order. For this reason, it's a good idea to pay attention to the prices listed online and in the store.

Your Target store will match online prices

If you see a lower price online, you may be able to get that lower price while shopping at your local Target. The company will match the prices of select online competitors. But that's not all.

Target will also match its own prices. If you're shopping in person and see an identical product listed with a lower price at Target.com, you can ask a store associate to match that price. You can also pull up the price in the brand's mobile app.

This is an excellent option for shoppers who use the Target mobile app to plan out what they will buy. You can review prices in the mobile app before going through the checkout line.

Keep these rules in mind

Here are the important details outlined in Target's price match policy:

Target will match the price if you buy a qualifying item at Target and find the identical item for less at Target.com, select online competitors, or select competitors' local print ads or Target's print ad.

Your mobile app store location needs to be set as the current store you're visiting if you're hoping to match the price listed in the mobile app.

You can request the price match at the time of purchase or within 14 days after purchase.

Which online competitors will Target match price with? Some examples include Amazon.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, SamsClub.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com.

Could this price match policy save you money?

Taking advantage of price match policies can save you money. For most people, it's probably best to take advantage of price match policies when making more expensive purchases, such as when buying a major household appliance or a high-end electronic device.

But it can save you money on smaller buys, too.

If you have a Target near your home and shop there for everyday essentials, keeping an eye on the prices listed at select online competitors and Target.com or Target's mobile app could pay off. Every little bit of money saved adds up over time.

If you're a Target loyalist, you can also save money by joining Target's free rewards program. These tips will help you get more out of the Target Circle rewards program.

For additional money-saving tips and guidance, take a look at our personal finance resources.

