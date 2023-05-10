This Great Stock Is Hidden in Plain Sight

Block (NYSE: SQ) continues to report great results for both the Square app for businesses and Cash App, for individuals. But the market still doesn't seem to like the stock's trajectory, so what are investors missing? Travis Hoium digs into the quarter in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 7, 2023. The video was published on May 8, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Block

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Block wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.