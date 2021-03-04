This Gaming Growth Stock Is Down Over 30% From Record Highs: Buy or Sell?

Gravity (NASDAQ: GRVY) is a growing gaming company that should at least have a place on your watchlist. Gravity currently owns the Franchise of Ragnarok, a trendy game with multiple titles in South Korea. The current market cap is around $900M, and it is down over 40% from its all-time highs (as of midday February 25).



These are 3 growth catalysts for Gravity that investors should know about:

Gravity is expanding to other countries, mainly focusing on South East Asia (Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and more). Gravity is also entering new game genres. They have partnered up with the NBA for mobile gaming and are creating an authentic baseball game based on the Chinese Professional Baseball League's license. Gaming companies are still showing expansion, mainly in the mobile gaming world. A market that Gravity is currently focusing on.

