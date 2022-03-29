🔋 This ‘Forever Battery’ Stock’s Potentially Huge Deal With Porsche Could Make You a Millionaire

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Some of you are familiar with QuantumScape stock. The company is working on a groundbreaking “forever battery technology” that could, quite literally, change almost everything about everything.

Principally, it will allow us to create electric vehicles that could last for thousands of miles without needing to be recharged. And, while such “forever batteries” have been for years the stuff of science fiction, reports broke just yesterday that German luxury auto brand Porsche may integrate QuantumScape’s batteries into its electric vehicle lineup, including an electric version of its 911 model.

This game-changing news sent QuantumScape stock soaring. Over the past two weeks alone, QuantumScape stock is now up nearly 35%.

That’s a monster rally. But it is also just the beginning.

QuantumScape is truly in the early stages of changing the world; and as such, we believe QS stock is in the early innings of scoring investors 10X or greater returns.

So, if you’re looking for a buy-and-hold stock that could potentially make you a millionaire, put QuantumScape stock on your radar.

Let’s go in for a deeper look…

A New Type of Battery to Change the World

To understand the bull thesis on QuantumScape stock, we need to first understand the company’s “forever battery” technology.

The gist of this technology is that it restructures the chemistry underlying today’s batteries to make them infinitely more energy dense.

In short, today’s batteries are built on top of liquid battery chemistry. That is, all batteries contain a cathode, an anode, and an electrolyte. Today’s batteries generally use a solid cathode and a solid anode with a liquid electrolyte. These batteries have worked wonders for years but are now maxing out in terms of energy cell density, because scientists can only compress a liquid electrolyte so much.

The fix is to change the battery’s chemistry. Specifically, swap out the liquid electrolyte for something denser. What is denser than a liquid? A solid.

By swapping out the liquid electrolyte in a battery for a solid electrolyte, scientists theoretically could make a new class of significantly more energy-dense batteries, which can last far longer and recharge far faster than their liquid battery counterparts.

This breakthrough is called solid-state battery technology.

Solid-state batteries are the “forever battery” technology that QuantumScape is developing. QuantumScape is basically pioneering a new class of solid-state batteries to make the world infinitely more productive.

In our opinion, these batteries represent the future of, well, everything!

We believe that, by 2030, every single electronic device that is powered by a lithium-ion battery today — like your phone, laptop, smartwatch, and electric car — will be powered by a solid-state battery.

Of course, to that extent, the economic implications of solid-state batteries are enormous. But so are the technical challenges…

2 Technological Breakthroughs Underpin the QuantumScape Stock Bull Thesis

No one ever said that changing the world was easy — and changing the world via solid-state batteries is actually proving to be quite difficult for the companies that have attempted to create these forever batteries.

The challenges are primarily two-fold.

First, solid-state batteries are exceptionally expensive to make. Second, they tend to short-circuit because of something called “dendrites,” which form in the solid electrolyte substance over time.

Our friends at QuantumScape, though, have largely figured out these challenges.

On the cost front, the company has employed an anode-less battery cell design which eliminates anode manufacturing costs, and brings QuantumScape’s all-in battery costs to 17% lower than all-in costs for traditional lithium-ion batteries. The company has also developed a streamlined process for sourcing its materials, which should allow for scalable and cost-effective battery manufacturing:

Meanwhile, the company’s proprietary design includes a ceramic electrolyte with high dendritic resistance — and therefore, QuantumScape’s batteries don’t have dendrite problems.

In other words, two critical challenges have held back the dream of solid-state batteries from becoming a disruptive reality, and QuantumScape has solved both challenges.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what happens next…

QuantumScape has already shown successful test data for super small versions of its solid-state batteries. The company will continue to scale those tests to bigger and bigger batteries. Soon enough, the company will have solid-state batteries that work and are big enough to power an electric car.

At that point, Porsche and others will integrate solid-state batteries into their cars. The whole world will see the huge benefits of these batteries. And, shortly thereafter, QuantumScape will be supplying batteries to basically every automaker, smartphone maker, energy-storage solutions provider, and every laptop maker in the world.

Between now and then, QuantumScape will go from a niche, little-talked-about battery development startup to the world’s most powerful battery supplier.

The potential gains from QuantumScape stock in the Forever Battery Revolution are enormous. But this is far from the only stock that will win big as solid-state batteries take over the world…

The Final Word

Solid-state batteries are the future, and they represent one of the most promising technological breakthroughs of the 2020s.

Mark my words. Some of the stock market’s biggest winners in the 2020s will be solid-state battery makers.

QuantumScape projects as one of those mega-winners. But it won’t be alone, and in fact, it may not even be the biggest winner…

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

