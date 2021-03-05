This Flying Car Stock Reminds Us of Microsoft in the 1980s, Amazon in the 1990s & Facebook in the 2000s

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Arguably the single best way to score 10X returns in the stock market is by investing in the most innovative companies in emerging megatrends that no one is talking about yet…

Think about it.

No one was really talking about computers taking over the world back in the 1980s… yet computer stocks like Microsoft and Apple have soared like rocket-ships since then.

No one was really talking about e-commerce redefining shopping back in 2001… yet since then, e-commerce stocks like Amazon and eBay have turned into multi-baggers many times over.

No one was really talking about social media replacing news outlets in 2007… yet since then, Facebook has turned into one of the largest and most powerful companies on the planet.

The pattern is crystal clear.

To make huge returns in the stock market, you have to look where no one is looking… you have to be a visionary… you have to see the future before others do… and you have to find the winners in emerging megatrends that no one is talking about yet.

That’s why I think flying car companies need to be on your radar today.

Hardly anyone is talking about flying cars today… yet just as our transportation vehicles will become electric and autonomous over the next decade, many of them will also move to the skies.

That’s because of a new type of technologically advanced aircraft called eVOTL – or electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

These aircraft are basically electric, quiet helicopters that are much cheaper, much easier to make, and much more mobile than traditional helicopters. They are, for all intents and purposes, flying cars.

Some of the smartest people in the world – and some of the biggest VC firms in Silicon Valley – are pushing hard to advance eVOTL technology to a point where these aircraft can create a new form of urban transport in the near future, shuttling people and packages to and from various parts of cities for as little as a taxi fare.

These companies are basically trying to create “Uber for the Skies,” if you will. The idea is that eVOTL aircraft will fix urban congestion and traffic problems, and enable folks to shorten an hour-long Uber ride, into a 5-minute eVOTL flight – for the same price!

That may sound impossible today… but so did the idea of computer ubiquity back in the 1980s… and the idea of e-commerce domination in the 1990s… and the idea of everyone of being on social media in the early 2000s.

Don’t bet against technological change. Don’t bet against innovation. Urban air mobility is a reality coming to your local metropolis sooner than you think…

Today, we are going to tell you how to invest in this emerging megatrend that hardly anyone is talking about these days. It’s by buying the company that reminds us of Microsoft back in the 1980s… Amazon back in the 1990s… and Facebook in the mid-2000s. It’s the unrivaled leader in the eVOTL megatrend – and a potentially enormous winner over the next decade.

The Unrivaled Leader in Urban Air Mobility, With Huge Competitive Advantages

Talk to any engineer working on eVOTL technology. Talk to any enthusiast of flying cars. Talk to any VC firm that is invested in the urban air mobility market.

They’ll all tell you the same thing: There is one company that is head-and-shoulders above everyone else in this space, and that company is Joby Aviation.

Joby Aviation – who just recently announced that it is going public through a $6.6 billion merger with SPAC Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) – was founded in 2009 with the purpose of creating a new aerial ridesharing company built on eVOTL aircraft.

It’s important to note that back in 2009, eVOTL aircraft weren’t on anyone’s radar.

So… Joby Aviation was, for all intents and purposes, the first eVOTL company in the world.

Joby has leveraged this first-mover’s advantage to – over the past decade – build what is increasingly looking like an insurmountable lead in the urban air mobility market.

It all started back in 2012, when Joby – as the only established eVOTL company at the time – was selected to collaborate with NASA on several groundbreaking electric flight projects, including the X-57 and LEAPTech.

Those projects gave Joby Aviation some much needed expertise in eVOTL technology, which the company used to create the world’s first full-scale eVOTL aircraft prototype in 2017.

That accomplishment put Joby on the map. It also impressed the public. A lot. The following year, Joby Aviation raised $100 MILLION in a Series B financing round, led by the same VC firm (Intel Capital) that was an early investor in Broadcom, Citrix, DocuSign, MongoDB, Red Hat, and VMWare.

Loaded up with a huge balance sheet, Joby Aviation spent the next several years building out a team of 700 engineers and experts – the largest eVOTL technology team in the world – who have collectively and rigorously tested the company’s prototype aircraft through more than 1,000 test flights.

The result? Joby Aviation’s eVOTL aircraft is the best the industry has to offer. The specs are best-in-class. It’s fast (top-speed of 200 MPH), it lasts forever (150-mile range), and it’s as quiet as a conversation (noise level of 65 dBA).

As a result, Joby Aviation is the first and only eVOTL company to have received airworthiness approval from the U.S. Air Force and G-1 certification for its aircraft with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Make no mistake. Joby Aviation’s eVOTL aircraft is lightyears ahead of the other eVOTL aircraft in this space in terms.

This lead isn’t going to shrink anytime soon.

In 2020, Toyota Motors poured nearly $400 million into Joby Aviation, while also lending engineering support to the fine-tuning of Joby’s aircraft development processes (something which Toyota, as a company that sells 10 million cars every year, is an expert at).

Later in the year, Joby Aviation acquired Uber’s “flying car” division Uber Elevate. Joby has since integrated Uber’s technology and engineering team into its own, and has developed a partnership with Uber wherein Joby Aviation will be featured on Uber’s app once its own commercial operations launch.

Those commercial operations are expected to launch in 2024 – and over the subsequent decade, the company hopes to establish aerial ride-sharing operations in every major metropolis in the world.

Sounds like a pipeline dream, sure. But it’s not. Because urban aerial ridesharing will be a global ubiquity by 2030, and Joby Aviation has the current lead, expertise, technology, talent, resources, and partnerships to turn into the most dominant player in this market at scale.

That’s why Joby Aviation today reminds us of Microsoft back in the 1980s, Amazon back in the 1990s, and Facebook back in the 2000s.

And that’s why you should consider buying Joby Aviation stock today.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The New Daily 10X Stock Report: 98.7% Accuracy — Gains Up to 466.78%. InvestorPlace’s brand-new and highly controversial newsletter… is rocking the industry… delivering one breakthrough stock recommendation each and every trading day… delivered straight to your inbox. 98.7% Accuracy to Date — Gains Up to 466.78%. Now for a limited time… you can get in for just $19. Click here to find out how.

The post This Flying Car Stock Reminds Us of Microsoft in the 1980s, Amazon in the 1990s & Facebook in the 2000s appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.