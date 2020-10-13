This Fintech ETF Could Be What Robinhood Investors Need

Cash might be king, but financial technology (fintech) might have something to say about that. The Covid-19 pandemic may have spurred an increase usage of digital forms of payment and for investors, particularly those who use the investing app Robinhood, fintechs might be the way to go.

One such exchange-traded fund (ETF) to look at in the growing fintech space include the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX). The fund is primed to capitalize on technology that could dethrone cash.

"The way we pay for goods and services has radically transformed over the past decade or so, and will likely continue to do so," an article said in The Motley Fool. "Financial technology includes payment processing companies like Square and PayPal, financial software companies like Intuit and Bill.com, and companies that make it easier and more cost-effective to borrow money like LendingTree, just to name a few."

"Instead of trying to pick winners in the space, it might be a better idea to simply realize that "a rising tide lifts all ships" and invest in all the fintech leaders," the article added. "The Global X FinTech ETF does just that. Its portfolio contains 33 of the most compelling fintech stocks, including the five companies mentioned in the last paragraph, as well as some of the most exciting internationally listed fintech leaders that may not be available through Robinhood."

With a 0.68% expense ratio, the Global X FinTech ETF isn't cheap, but it isn't too steep of a price to pay for an all-in-one portfolio that could benefit from one of the most exciting growth markets of this generation.

FINX seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic Index. The underlying index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies in developed markets that provide financial technology products and services, including companies involved in mobile payments, peer-to-peer (P2P) and marketplace lending, financial analytics software, and alternative currencies, as defined by the index provider.

Another ETF to consider is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEArca: ARKF). ARKF invests in equity securities of companies that ARK believes are shifting financial services and economic transactions to technology infrastructure platforms, ultimately revolutionizing financial services by creating simplicity and accessibility while driving down costs.

Another fund to take advantage of within financial innovation is the Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (GFIN). GFIN seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Motif Finance Reimagined Index, which is designed to deliver exposure to companies with common equity securities listed on exchanges in certain developed markets that may benefit from the on-going structural changes in the support and delivery of financial services.

