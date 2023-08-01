This EV Stock Looks Like a Massive Bargain After Earnings

The market doesn't seem too convinced about General Motors' (NYSE: GM) ambitious plans for its electric vehicle rollouts, as evidenced by its single-digit price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple. However, recent results tell a different story. In this video, I break down the latest numbers and explain why I've made GM one of the largest holdings in my own portfolio.

