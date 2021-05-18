Markets

This ETF Will Beat Inflation for You

(New York)

The whole market—including advisors—has pretty much been panicking lately about to invest in what could be a period of high inflation. The duress is understandable considering we haven’t had significant inflation in decades. However, those trying to diversify into assets which are likely to thrive during inflation should look no further than the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE). The normally sleepy sector is surging this year, up 37% versus the S&P 500’s 11%. The reason why is simple: higher rates mean better earnings for banks, which earn the majority of the revenue from interest income.

FINSUM: If you think inflation is going to stay elevated, this is a great hedge. However, if it falls, it is easy to imagine regional banks tumbling in value.

