This ETF is Focused on Innovation — with a Needed Dose of Risk Management

Investors face a dilemma. On the one hand, they seek exposure to technology companies, understanding that these stocks have the potential for great long-term returns. On the other hand, however, they may be uncomfortable with the sharp drops that tech shares sometimes experience. So, how can investors obtain the exposure they desire, while protecting themselves from periods of heightened volatility?

The answer may lie in the IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI). DYNI is an ETF-of-ETFs solution. Based on a quantitative approach, the fund dynamically allocates between various exchange traded funds that capture emerging and developing innovation trends. With over 60 ETFs focused on themes of disruption, DYNI seeks to own those with the best momentum and volatility characteristics in any given market environment. And the good news is, there are plenty of innovation-focused exchange traded funds to choose from. As of November 2023, there were over 50 “Disruptive Innovation ETFs” listed on etfdb.com. From the Blockchain to AI, there is no shortage of options.

Yet, while technology shares can produce outsized gains, they can be akin to a proverbial rollercoaster. Strong rallies are often followed by steep declines, which can be difficult to stomach for investors. These drops also pose a problem for a portfolio. Say someone buys a tech stock that subsequently drops 50% in value. Just to get back to breakeven, the stock would have to climb an astounding 100%. As you can see, a mis-timed purchase—typically when markets are frothy—is a serious risk.

For this reason, DYNI is built with risk management in mind. Given the volatility of tech stocks, the goal of the fund is to participate while “winning by not losing.” DYNI can rotate into defensive equity ETFs, which may smooth out returns when the shares of innovative companies suffer large drawdowns. Crucially, though, the fund is always 100% invested, meaning that investors and advisors don’t have to worry about missing out on equity exposure. The model underpinning DYNI is evaluated on a weekly basis, offering signals to the portfolio manager about the best course of action. The fund owns a minimum of 3 ETFs at any given time, offering important diversification.

Capture Long-Term Growth While Being Mindful of Short-Term Volatility

Technological innovation drives economic growth, and the companies at the heart of disruption can prove to be long-term winners for investors. But these are not staid blue-chip stocks, with occasional steep declines a fact of life. Fortunately, DYNI can offer exposure to today’s innovative companies, while simultaneously guarding against the next sea of red in tech stocks.

