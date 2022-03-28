This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (Symbol: XMVM) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), which makes up 0.89% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (Symbol: XMVM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,481,373 worth of ELY, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELY:

ELY — last trade: $23.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/02/2021 Brian P. Lynch EVP, CFO 15,000 $25.79 $386,900 12/02/2021 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 4,000 $25.55 $102,199 03/14/2022 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 16,000 $21.55 $344,800 03/14/2022 Brian P. Lynch EVP, CFO 15,000 $21.73 $325,894

And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #59 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (Symbol: XMVM), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,452,664 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.88% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:

UMBF — last trade: $101.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/26/2021 Timothy R. Murphy Director 1,000 $100.31 $100,315 02/01/2022 Timothy R. Murphy Director 1,000 $98.44 $98,440 02/01/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 233 $99.88 $23,250 02/01/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 148 $99.88 $14,750

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.