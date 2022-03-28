Markets
XMVM

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (Symbol: XMVM) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), which makes up 0.89% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (Symbol: XMVM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,481,373 worth of ELY, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELY:

ELY — last trade: $23.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/02/2021 Brian P. Lynch EVP, CFO 15,000 $25.79 $386,900
12/02/2021 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 4,000 $25.55 $102,199
03/14/2022 Oliver G. Brewer III President and CEO 16,000 $21.55 $344,800
03/14/2022 Brian P. Lynch EVP, CFO 15,000 $21.73 $325,894

And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #59 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (Symbol: XMVM), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,452,664 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.88% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:

UMBF — last trade: $101.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/26/2021 Timothy R. Murphy Director 1,000 $100.31 $100,315
02/01/2022 Timothy R. Murphy Director 1,000 $98.44 $98,440
02/01/2022 Greg M. Graves Director 233 $99.88 $23,250
02/01/2022 Tamara Peterman Director 148 $99.88 $14,750

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XMVM ELY UMBF

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular