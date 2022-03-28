This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (Symbol: XMVM) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Callaway Golf Co (Symbol: ELY), which makes up 0.89% of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (Symbol: XMVM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,481,373 worth of ELY, making it the #58 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ELY:
ELY — last trade: $23.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/02/2021
|Brian P. Lynch
|EVP, CFO
|15,000
|$25.79
|$386,900
|12/02/2021
|Oliver G. Brewer III
|President and CEO
|4,000
|$25.55
|$102,199
|03/14/2022
|Oliver G. Brewer III
|President and CEO
|16,000
|$21.55
|$344,800
|03/14/2022
|Brian P. Lynch
|EVP, CFO
|15,000
|$21.73
|$325,894
And UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), the #59 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (Symbol: XMVM), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,452,664 worth of UMBF, which represents approximately 0.88% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UMBF is detailed in the table below:
UMBF — last trade: $101.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/26/2021
|Timothy R. Murphy
|Director
|1,000
|$100.31
|$100,315
|02/01/2022
|Timothy R. Murphy
|Director
|1,000
|$98.44
|$98,440
|02/01/2022
|Greg M. Graves
|Director
|233
|$99.88
|$23,250
|02/01/2022
|Tamara Peterman
|Director
|148
|$99.88
|$14,750
