This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) shows an impressive 18.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 1.04% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $54,697,729 worth of CLF, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $28.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/19/2021 Keith Koci EVP & President, CC Services 10,000 $21.83 $218,270 11/30/2021 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 5,000 $20.13 $100,628 12/01/2021 Lourenco Goncalves Chairman, President & CEO 50,000 $19.77 $988,250 12/10/2021 Ralph S. Michael III Director 10,000 $20.11 $201,060 11/29/2021 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 5,000 $21.18 $105,895 12/13/2021 Robert P. Fisher Jr. Director 5,000 $19.92 $99,598 02/16/2022 Janet L. Miller Director 1,255 $19.88 $24,949

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), the #63 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $12,144,449 worth of MP, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MP is detailed in the table below:

MP — last trade: $48.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/15/2021 Randall J. Weisenburger Director 86,901 $40.10 $3,484,445 03/07/2022 Randall J. Weisenburger Director 30,000 $38.40 $1,152,000 03/11/2022 Elliot Dean Hoops General Counsel and Secretary 4,000 $44.01 $176,040

