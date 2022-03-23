This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) shows an impressive 18.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 1.04% of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $54,697,729 worth of CLF, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:
CLF — last trade: $28.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/19/2021
|Keith Koci
|EVP & President, CC Services
|10,000
|$21.83
|$218,270
|11/30/2021
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|5,000
|$20.13
|$100,628
|12/01/2021
|Lourenco Goncalves
|Chairman, President & CEO
|50,000
|$19.77
|$988,250
|12/10/2021
|Ralph S. Michael III
|Director
|10,000
|$20.11
|$201,060
|11/29/2021
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|5,000
|$21.18
|$105,895
|12/13/2021
|Robert P. Fisher Jr.
|Director
|5,000
|$19.92
|$99,598
|02/16/2022
|Janet L. Miller
|Director
|1,255
|$19.88
|$24,949
And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP), the #63 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $12,144,449 worth of MP, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MP is detailed in the table below:
MP — last trade: $48.93 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/15/2021
|Randall J. Weisenburger
|Director
|86,901
|$40.10
|$3,484,445
|03/07/2022
|Randall J. Weisenburger
|Director
|30,000
|$38.40
|$1,152,000
|03/11/2022
|Elliot Dean Hoops
|General Counsel and Secretary
|4,000
|$44.01
|$176,040
