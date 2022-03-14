This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), which makes up 8.08% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,953,265 worth of STWD, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STWD:
STWD — last trade: $22.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/20/2021
|Jeffrey F. Dimodica
|President
|6,500
|$22.86
|$148,590
|12/20/2021
|Barry S. Sternlicht
|CEO, Chairman of Board
|217,500
|$22.66
|$4,928,550
And Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC), the #18 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,830,309 worth of RC, which represents approximately 2.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RC is detailed in the table below:
RC — last trade: $15.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/12/2021
|Andrea Petro
|Director
|2,000
|$16.20
|$32,400
|11/15/2021
|Gilbert E. Nathan
|Director
|2,000
|$15.84
|$31,680
|11/30/2021
|Gilbert E. Nathan
|Director
|3,000
|$15.36
|$46,089
