This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), which makes up 8.08% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,953,265 worth of STWD, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STWD:

STWD — last trade: $22.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/20/2021 Jeffrey F. Dimodica President 6,500 $22.86 $148,590
12/20/2021 Barry S. Sternlicht CEO, Chairman of Board 217,500 $22.66 $4,928,550

And Ready Capital Corp (Symbol: RC), the #18 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,830,309 worth of RC, which represents approximately 2.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RC is detailed in the table below:

RC — last trade: $15.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/12/2021 Andrea Petro Director 2,000 $16.20 $32,400
11/15/2021 Gilbert E. Nathan Director 2,000 $15.84 $31,680
11/30/2021 Gilbert E. Nathan Director 3,000 $15.36 $46,089

