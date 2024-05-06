News & Insights

Markets
JPC

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

May 06, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF) shows an impressive 17.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (Symbol: JPC), which makes up 2.51% of the First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $794,445 worth of JPC, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JPC:

JPC — last trade: $7.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/10/2023 Nathaniel T. Jones Vice President and Treasurer 2,500 $6.22 $15,562
03/11/2024 Michael A. Perry Vice President 7,900 $7.18 $56,762

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 FCCY Split History
 ANGO Average Annual Return
 GBNY Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.