This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF) shows an impressive 17.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (Symbol: JPC), which makes up 2.51% of the First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $794,445 worth of JPC, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JPC:

JPC — last trade: $7.19 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/10/2023 Nathaniel T. Jones Vice President and Treasurer 2,500 $6.22 $15,562 03/11/2024 Michael A. Perry Vice President 7,900 $7.18 $56,762

