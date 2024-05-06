This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF) shows an impressive 17.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (Symbol: JPC), which makes up 2.51% of the First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (FCEF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $794,445 worth of JPC, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JPC:
JPC — last trade: $7.19 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/10/2023
|Nathaniel T. Jones
|Vice President and Treasurer
|2,500
|$6.22
|$15,562
|03/11/2024
|Michael A. Perry
|Vice President
|7,900
|$7.18
|$56,762
