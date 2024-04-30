This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 2.81% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,493,654 worth of CLF, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:

CLF — last trade: $18.06 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/01/2024 Ron A. Bloom Director 25,000 $20.24 $506,095 03/06/2024 Arlene M. Yocum Director 2,000 $20.02 $40,050

