This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) shows an impressive 12.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), which makes up 2.81% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,493,654 worth of CLF, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLF:
CLF — last trade: $18.06 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/01/2024
|Ron A. Bloom
|Director
|25,000
|$20.24
|$506,095
|03/06/2024
|Arlene M. Yocum
|Director
|2,000
|$20.02
|$40,050
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
CIIC YTD Return
CBL Split History
CNSL shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.