This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

March 07, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (Symbol: ABCL), which makes up 1.18% of the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,642,174 worth of ABCL, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABCL:

ABCL — last trade: $4.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/12/2023 Veronique Lecault Chief Operating Officer 20,000 $5.19 $103,800
09/22/2023 Michael R. Hayden Director 20,000 $4.91 $98,200
11/08/2023 John S. Montalbano Director 30,000 $4.58 $137,400

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

