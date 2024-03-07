This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
AbCellera Biologics Inc (Symbol: ABCL), which makes up 1.18% of the iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,642,174 worth of ABCL, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ABCL:
ABCL — last trade: $4.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/12/2023
|Veronique Lecault
|Chief Operating Officer
|20,000
|$5.19
|$103,800
|09/22/2023
|Michael R. Hayden
|Director
|20,000
|$4.91
|$98,200
|11/08/2023
|John S. Montalbano
|Director
|30,000
|$4.58
|$137,400
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PAI
Funds Holding ELVA
NTRB Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.