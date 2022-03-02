This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (Symbol: PWV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), which makes up 2.67% of the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (Symbol: PWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,842,928 worth of ORCL, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ORCL:

ORCL — last trade: $76.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/20/2021 Rona Alison Fairhead Director 1,286 $85.12 $109,464 10/14/2021 Rona Alison Fairhead Director 2,277 $96.02 $218,640 01/20/2022 Charles W. Moorman Director 15,000 $83.76 $1,256,445

