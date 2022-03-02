This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (Symbol: PWV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), which makes up 2.67% of the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (Symbol: PWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $22,842,928 worth of ORCL, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ORCL:
ORCL — last trade: $76.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/20/2021
|Rona Alison Fairhead
|Director
|1,286
|$85.12
|$109,464
|10/14/2021
|Rona Alison Fairhead
|Director
|2,277
|$96.02
|$218,640
|01/20/2022
|Charles W. Moorman
|Director
|15,000
|$83.76
|$1,256,445
