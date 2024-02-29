This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), which makes up 1.97% of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,102,948 worth of DTM, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DTM:

DTM — last trade: $57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2023 Jeffrey A. Jewell Executive V.P., CFO 298 $56.15 $16,733 02/26/2024 Robert C. Skaggs Jr. Director 1,000 $56.87 $56,870

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RNMC

 WAB RSI

 GTIP Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.