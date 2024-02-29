This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
DT Midstream Inc (Symbol: DTM), which makes up 1.97% of the FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,102,948 worth of DTM, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DTM:
DTM — last trade: $57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2023
|Jeffrey A. Jewell
|Executive V.P., CFO
|298
|$56.15
|$16,733
|02/26/2024
|Robert C. Skaggs Jr.
|Director
|1,000
|$56.87
|$56,870
