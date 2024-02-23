This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), which makes up 0.91% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,745,107 worth of FIS, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FIS:

FIS — last trade: $64.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/17/2023 Ellen R. Alemany Director 855 $53.00 $45,315 10/17/2023 Jeffrey A. Goldstein Director 1,045 $53.00 $55,385 01/17/2024 Jeffrey A. Goldstein Director 899 $60.32 $54,228 01/17/2024 Ellen R. Alemany Director 735 $60.32 $44,335

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), the #128 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $421,255 worth of DKS, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKS is detailed in the table below:

DKS — last trade: $168.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/07/2023 William J. Colombo Director 2,200 $110.00 $241,999 11/29/2023 Larry Fitzgerald Jr. Director 783 $127.97 $100,201

