This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), which makes up 0.91% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,745,107 worth of FIS, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FIS:
FIS — last trade: $64.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/17/2023
|Ellen R. Alemany
|Director
|855
|$53.00
|$45,315
|10/17/2023
|Jeffrey A. Goldstein
|Director
|1,045
|$53.00
|$55,385
|01/17/2024
|Jeffrey A. Goldstein
|Director
|899
|$60.32
|$54,228
|01/17/2024
|Ellen R. Alemany
|Director
|735
|$60.32
|$44,335
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), the #128 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $421,255 worth of DKS, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKS is detailed in the table below:
DKS — last trade: $168.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/07/2023
|William J. Colombo
|Director
|2,200
|$110.00
|$241,999
|11/29/2023
|Larry Fitzgerald Jr.
|Director
|783
|$127.97
|$100,201
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
ANN Split History
Institutional Holders of EMDI
WMK Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.