This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

February 23, 2024 — 09:39 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB) shows an impressive 12.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), which makes up 0.91% of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,745,107 worth of FIS, making it the #25 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FIS:

FIS — last trade: $64.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/17/2023 Ellen R. Alemany Director 855 $53.00 $45,315
10/17/2023 Jeffrey A. Goldstein Director 1,045 $53.00 $55,385
01/17/2024 Jeffrey A. Goldstein Director 899 $60.32 $54,228
01/17/2024 Ellen R. Alemany Director 735 $60.32 $44,335

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), the #128 largest holding among components of the iShares Core Dividend ETF (DIVB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $421,255 worth of DKS, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DKS is detailed in the table below:

DKS — last trade: $168.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/07/2023 William J. Colombo Director 2,200 $110.00 $241,999
11/29/2023 Larry Fitzgerald Jr. Director 783 $127.97 $100,201

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
