This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) shows an impressive 16.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), which makes up 2.65% of the Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,704,826 worth of BMY, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BMY:
BMY — last trade: $51.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/20/2023
|Theodore R. Samuels II
|Director
|8,500
|$49.81
|$423,385
|11/28/2023
|Christopher S. Boerner
|Chief Executive Officer
|3,071
|$48.86
|$150,049
|12/05/2023
|Christopher S. Boerner
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,000
|$49.78
|$99,560
