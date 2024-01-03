This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: FTXL) shows an impressive 18.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), which makes up 8.35% of the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: FTXL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $103,587,473 worth of AVGO, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVGO:

AVGO — last trade: $1085.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/06/2023 Check Kian Low Director 11,000 $872.03 $9,592,282 09/15/2023 Harry L. You Director 1,000 $858.96 $858,958

