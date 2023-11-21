News & Insights

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

November 21, 2023 — 12:02 pm EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), which makes up 1.00% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $63,490,054 worth of WBD, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBD:

WBD — last trade: $10.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/25/2023 Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer 15,000 $11.22 $168,285
08/07/2023 Gerhard Zeiler President, International 38,000 $14.09 $535,420

