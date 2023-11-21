This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), which makes up 1.00% of the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (Symbol: VLUE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $63,490,054 worth of WBD, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBD:
WBD — last trade: $10.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/25/2023
|Gunnar Wiedenfels
|Chief Financial Officer
|15,000
|$11.22
|$168,285
|08/07/2023
|Gerhard Zeiler
|President, International
|38,000
|$14.09
|$535,420
