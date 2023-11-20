News & Insights

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

November 20, 2023 — 10:41 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 2.96% of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $37,055,527 worth of VFC, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:

VFC — last trade: $17.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/09/2023 Richard Carucci Director 40,000 $19.09 $763,644
11/03/2023 Matthew J. Shattock Director 20,000 $15.31 $306,140
11/10/2023 Matthew J. Shattock Director 20,000 $14.58 $291,664

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
