This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 2.96% of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $37,055,527 worth of VFC, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:
VFC — last trade: $17.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/09/2023
|Richard Carucci
|Director
|40,000
|$19.09
|$763,644
|11/03/2023
|Matthew J. Shattock
|Director
|20,000
|$15.31
|$306,140
|11/10/2023
|Matthew J. Shattock
|Director
|20,000
|$14.58
|$291,664
