This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY) shows an impressive 13.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), which makes up 2.96% of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $37,055,527 worth of VFC, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VFC:

VFC — last trade: $17.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/09/2023 Richard Carucci Director 40,000 $19.09 $763,644 11/03/2023 Matthew J. Shattock Director 20,000 $15.31 $306,140 11/10/2023 Matthew J. Shattock Director 20,000 $14.58 $291,664

