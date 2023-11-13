This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV), which makes up 1.40% of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,387,574 worth of VVV, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VVV:
VVV — last trade: $32.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/28/2023
|Mary E. Meixelsperger
|Chief Financial Officer
|6,000
|$33.55
|$201,300
|08/29/2023
|Lori Ann Flees
|SVP and Pres., Retail Services
|8,879
|$33.76
|$299,742
|08/30/2023
|Richard Joseph Freeland
|Director
|2,960
|$33.97
|$100,563
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), the #65 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,148,322 worth of GME, which represents approximately 1.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GME is detailed in the table below:
GME — last trade: $12.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/09/2023
|Alain Attal
|Director
|10,000
|$22.40
|$224,000
|06/09/2023
|Lawrence Cheng
|Director
|5,000
|$22.38
|$111,900
|06/09/2023
|Ryan Cohen
|Executive Chairman
|443,842
|$22.53
|$10,000,392
|09/11/2023
|Lawrence Cheng
|Director
|6,000
|$17.65
|$105,926
|09/08/2023
|Alain Attal
|Director
|15,000
|$17.78
|$266,700
