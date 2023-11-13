News & Insights

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

November 13, 2023 — 10:21 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT) shows an impressive 11.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV), which makes up 1.40% of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,387,574 worth of VVV, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at VVV:

VVV — last trade: $32.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/28/2023 Mary E. Meixelsperger Chief Financial Officer 6,000 $33.55 $201,300
08/29/2023 Lori Ann Flees SVP and Pres., Retail Services 8,879 $33.76 $299,742
08/30/2023 Richard Joseph Freeland Director 2,960 $33.97 $100,563

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), the #65 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (Symbol: XRT), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,148,322 worth of GME, which represents approximately 1.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GME is detailed in the table below:

GME — last trade: $12.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/09/2023 Alain Attal Director 10,000 $22.40 $224,000
06/09/2023 Lawrence Cheng Director 5,000 $22.38 $111,900
06/09/2023 Ryan Cohen Executive Chairman 443,842 $22.53 $10,000,392
09/11/2023 Lawrence Cheng Director 6,000 $17.65 $105,926
09/08/2023 Alain Attal Director 15,000 $17.78 $266,700

