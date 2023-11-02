This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), which makes up 0.38% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,497,874 worth of INDB, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INDB:

INDB — last trade: $49.98 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/04/2023 Jeffrey J. Tengel Chief Executive Officer 2,069 $48.42 $100,171 10/30/2023 Jeffrey J. Tengel Chief Executive Officer 2,100 $48.58 $102,028 10/27/2023 Lee C. Powlus Chief Tech & Operations Off. 512 $47.45 $24,294

And National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), the #48 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,195,406 worth of EYE, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EYE is detailed in the table below:

EYE — last trade: $15.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/15/2023 L. Reade Fahs Chief Executive Officer 12,625 $23.81 $300,601 05/17/2023 Thomas V. Taylor Director 2,079 $24.04 $49,979 05/23/2023 D. Randolph Peeler Director 40,470 $25.65 $1,038,093

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 BankInvestor

 AEM YTD Return

 Funds Holding HEMP



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.