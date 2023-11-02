This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) shows an impressive 13.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), which makes up 0.38% of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,497,874 worth of INDB, making it the #34 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INDB:
INDB — last trade: $49.98 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2023
|Jeffrey J. Tengel
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,069
|$48.42
|$100,171
|10/30/2023
|Jeffrey J. Tengel
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,100
|$48.58
|$102,028
|10/27/2023
|Lee C. Powlus
|Chief Tech & Operations Off.
|512
|$47.45
|$24,294
And National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), the #48 largest holding among components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,195,406 worth of EYE, which represents approximately 0.35% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at EYE is detailed in the table below:
EYE — last trade: $15.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/15/2023
|L. Reade Fahs
|Chief Executive Officer
|12,625
|$23.81
|$300,601
|05/17/2023
|Thomas V. Taylor
|Director
|2,079
|$24.04
|$49,979
|05/23/2023
|D. Randolph Peeler
|Director
|40,470
|$25.65
|$1,038,093
