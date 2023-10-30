This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), which makes up 4.25% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,476,251 worth of ALB, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ALB:

ALB — last trade: $134.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/05/2023 J. Kent Masters Chairman & CEO 5,470 $181.64 $993,571 05/05/2023 Kristin M. Coleman EVP, General Counsel 1,373 $182.00 $249,886 05/10/2023 Eric Norris President, Energy Storage 1,260 $195.49 $246,317

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), the #9 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,639,538 worth of CLF, which represents approximately 3.63% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLF is detailed in the table below:

CLF — last trade: $16.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/01/2023 Celso L. Goncalves Jr. EVP, CFO 6,500 $15.18 $98,697 05/02/2023 Ralph S. Michael III Director 10,000 $14.96 $149,592

