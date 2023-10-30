This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ) shows an impressive 13.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), which makes up 4.25% of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,476,251 worth of ALB, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ALB:
ALB — last trade: $134.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2023
|J. Kent Masters
|Chairman & CEO
|5,470
|$181.64
|$993,571
|05/05/2023
|Kristin M. Coleman
|EVP, General Counsel
|1,373
|$182.00
|$249,886
|05/10/2023
|Eric Norris
|President, Energy Storage
|1,260
|$195.49
|$246,317
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), the #9 largest holding among components of the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (Symbol: FXZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $16,639,538 worth of CLF, which represents approximately 3.63% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CLF is detailed in the table below:
CLF — last trade: $16.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2023
|Celso L. Goncalves Jr.
|EVP, CFO
|6,500
|$15.18
|$98,697
|05/02/2023
|Ralph S. Michael III
|Director
|10,000
|$14.96
|$149,592
