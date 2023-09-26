This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), which makes up 0.51% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $816,498 worth of KEY, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KEY:
KEY — last trade: $10.63 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/21/2023
|Victor B. Alexander
|Head of Consumer Bank
|8,500
|$11.83
|$100,555
|05/03/2023
|Andrew J. Paine III
|Head of Institutional Bank
|75,000
|$9.78
|$733,500
|08/10/2023
|Devina A. Rankin
|Director
|10,000
|$11.49
|$114,900
And PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), the #62 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $553,189 worth of PNC, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PNC is detailed in the table below:
PNC — last trade: $122.62 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/21/2023
|Joseph Alvarado
|Director
|1,000
|$123.89
|$123,895
|06/07/2023
|Bryan Scott Salesky
|Director
|400
|$127.10
|$50,840
