This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

September 26, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY), which makes up 0.51% of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $816,498 worth of KEY, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KEY:

KEY — last trade: $10.63 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/21/2023 Victor B. Alexander Head of Consumer Bank 8,500 $11.83 $100,555
05/03/2023 Andrew J. Paine III Head of Institutional Bank 75,000 $9.78 $733,500
08/10/2023 Devina A. Rankin Director 10,000 $11.49 $114,900

And PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), the #62 largest holding among components of the First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $553,189 worth of PNC, which represents approximately 0.34% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PNC is detailed in the table below:

PNC — last trade: $122.62 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/21/2023 Joseph Alvarado Director 1,000 $123.89 $123,895
06/07/2023 Bryan Scott Salesky Director 400 $127.10 $50,840

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

