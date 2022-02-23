This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 7.56% of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $134,170,659 worth of INTC, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:

INTC — last trade: $44.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/25/2021 Frank D. Yeary Director 10,000 $49.66 $496,595
10/25/2021 Dion J. Weisler Director 5,015 $49.85 $249,998
10/25/2021 Risa J. Lavizzo-mourey Director 5,000 $49.50 $247,500
10/25/2021 James J. Goetz Director 20,000 $49.76 $995,200
10/25/2021 Patrick P. Gelsinger CEO 10,000 $49.94 $499,398
10/26/2021 Dion J. Weisler Director 5,147 $48.57 $249,978
10/28/2021 Omar Ishrak Director 20,000 $48.02 $960,418
10/28/2021 Tsu-jae King Liu Director 1,000 $48.00 $48,000
10/28/2021 Gregory D. Smith Director 10,440 $47.96 $500,652
10/28/2021 Dion J. Weisler Director 10,351 $48.11 $498,035

And CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW), the #40 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,952,583 worth of CDW, which represents approximately 0.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CDW is detailed in the table below:

CDW — last trade: $177.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/11/2022 Christine A. Leahy See Remarks 2,762 $180.96 $499,812
02/11/2022 Albert Joseph Miralles Jr. See Remarks 1,650 $181.96 $300,234

