This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) shows an impressive 11.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC), which makes up 7.56% of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $134,170,659 worth of INTC, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at INTC:
INTC — last trade: $44.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/25/2021
|Frank D. Yeary
|Director
|10,000
|$49.66
|$496,595
|10/25/2021
|Dion J. Weisler
|Director
|5,015
|$49.85
|$249,998
|10/25/2021
|Risa J. Lavizzo-mourey
|Director
|5,000
|$49.50
|$247,500
|10/25/2021
|James J. Goetz
|Director
|20,000
|$49.76
|$995,200
|10/25/2021
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|CEO
|10,000
|$49.94
|$499,398
|10/26/2021
|Dion J. Weisler
|Director
|5,147
|$48.57
|$249,978
|10/28/2021
|Omar Ishrak
|Director
|20,000
|$48.02
|$960,418
|10/28/2021
|Tsu-jae King Liu
|Director
|1,000
|$48.00
|$48,000
|10/28/2021
|Gregory D. Smith
|Director
|10,440
|$47.96
|$500,652
|10/28/2021
|Dion J. Weisler
|Director
|10,351
|$48.11
|$498,035
And CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW), the #40 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,952,583 worth of CDW, which represents approximately 0.39% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CDW is detailed in the table below:
CDW — last trade: $177.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/11/2022
|Christine A. Leahy
|See Remarks
|2,762
|$180.96
|$499,812
|02/11/2022
|Albert Joseph Miralles Jr.
|See Remarks
|1,650
|$181.96
|$300,234
