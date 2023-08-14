This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shows an impressive 16.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN), which makes up 0.28% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,383,019 worth of HURN, making it the #112 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HURN:
HURN — last trade: $98.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2023
|C. Mark Hussey
|CEO and President
|2,000
|$72.48
|$144,960
|05/08/2023
|John D. Kelly
|EVP, CFO and Treasurer
|1,500
|$75.29
|$112,937
And Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF), the #222 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,676,396 worth of CHEF, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHEF is detailed in the table below:
CHEF — last trade: $29.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Katherine Oliver
|Director
|982
|$30.54
|$29,990
|03/13/2023
|Joseph M. Cugine
|Director
|1,000
|$30.40
|$30,400
|08/09/2023
|Joseph M. Cugine
|Director
|1,000
|$29.58
|$29,580
|08/09/2023
|Katherine Oliver
|Director
|855
|$29.12
|$24,898
