This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) shows an impressive 16.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN), which makes up 0.28% of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,383,019 worth of HURN, making it the #112 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HURN:

HURN — last trade: $98.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/05/2023 C. Mark Hussey CEO and President 2,000 $72.48 $144,960 05/08/2023 John D. Kelly EVP, CFO and Treasurer 1,500 $75.29 $112,937

And Chefs' Warehouse Inc (Symbol: CHEF), the #222 largest holding among components of the First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,676,396 worth of CHEF, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CHEF is detailed in the table below:

CHEF — last trade: $29.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Katherine Oliver Director 982 $30.54 $29,990 03/13/2023 Joseph M. Cugine Director 1,000 $30.40 $30,400 08/09/2023 Joseph M. Cugine Director 1,000 $29.58 $29,580 08/09/2023 Katherine Oliver Director 855 $29.12 $24,898

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 BEKE Options Chain

 Funds Holding AmerisourceBergen

 Funds Holding SLNG



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.