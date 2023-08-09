This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), which makes up 0.97% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $279,985,470 worth of DLTR, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DLTR:

DLTR — last trade: $146.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2023 Richard W. Dreiling Chief Executive Officer 7,100 $142.00 $1,008,200 03/27/2023 Jeffrey A. Davis Chief Financial Officer 1,790 $139.06 $248,917

And ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), the #23 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $252,374,792 worth of OKE, which represents approximately 0.87% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OKE is detailed in the table below:

OKE — last trade: $64.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/28/2023 Brian L. Derksen Director 4,900 $59.59 $291,989 06/29/2023 Pierce Norton President & CEO 24,607 $60.96 $1,500,018

