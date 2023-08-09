This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), which makes up 0.97% of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $279,985,470 worth of DLTR, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DLTR:
DLTR — last trade: $146.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/09/2023
|Richard W. Dreiling
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,100
|$142.00
|$1,008,200
|03/27/2023
|Jeffrey A. Davis
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,790
|$139.06
|$248,917
And ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), the #23 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $252,374,792 worth of OKE, which represents approximately 0.87% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at OKE is detailed in the table below:
OKE — last trade: $64.15 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/28/2023
|Brian L. Derksen
|Director
|4,900
|$59.59
|$291,989
|06/29/2023
|Pierce Norton
|President & CEO
|24,607
|$60.96
|$1,500,018
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
SCVL Historical Stock Prices
DIN market cap history
ARCH market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.