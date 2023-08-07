This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), which makes up 0.15% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,518,861 worth of GPRE, making it the #201 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GPRE:
GPRE — last trade: $31.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/08/2023
|James D. Anderson
|Director
|2,000
|$31.10
|$62,200
|05/11/2023
|Ejnar A. Knudsen III
|Director
|1,000
|$30.05
|$30,050
And Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR), the #211 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,388,286 worth of BANR, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BANR is detailed in the table below:
BANR — last trade: $48.11 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/26/2023
|Kevin F. Riordan
|Director
|268
|$48.92
|$13,111
|05/08/2023
|John Clarence Pedersen
|Director
|1,000
|$44.79
|$44,788
|06/15/2023
|Roberto R. Herencia
|Director
|980
|$45.92
|$45,002
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
ETFs Holding IDSY
LYV Average Annual Return
IBM DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.