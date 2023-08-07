This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Green Plains Inc. (Symbol: GPRE), which makes up 0.15% of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,518,861 worth of GPRE, making it the #201 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GPRE:

GPRE — last trade: $31.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/08/2023 James D. Anderson Director 2,000 $31.10 $62,200 05/11/2023 Ejnar A. Knudsen III Director 1,000 $30.05 $30,050

And Banner Corp. (Symbol: BANR), the #211 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,388,286 worth of BANR, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BANR is detailed in the table below:

BANR — last trade: $48.11 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/26/2023 Kevin F. Riordan Director 268 $48.92 $13,111 05/08/2023 John Clarence Pedersen Director 1,000 $44.79 $44,788 06/15/2023 Roberto R. Herencia Director 980 $45.92 $45,002

