This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) shows an impressive 18.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY), which makes up 0.31% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,106,340 worth of CRGY, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRGY:

CRGY — last trade: $11.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/07/2023 Todd Falk See remarks 150 $10.19 $1,528 06/07/2023 Bo Shi See Remarks 3,000 $10.14 $30,420 06/12/2023 Todd Falk See remarks 350 $9.97 $3,490 06/14/2023 David C. Rockecharlie See remarks 4,000 $10.14 $40,560 06/09/2023 David C. Rockecharlie See remarks 4,000 $10.37 $41,460 06/08/2023 Brandi Kendall See remarks 1,153 $10.41 $12,003 07/19/2023 Retirement System OF Texas Teacher 46 $11.43 $526

And Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), the #55 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,055,371 worth of HLF, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HLF is detailed in the table below:

HLF — last trade: $16.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/21/2023 Sophie L'helias Director 8,500 $19.48 $165,620 02/22/2023 Donal L. Mulligan Director 15,000 $19.32 $289,800 05/08/2023 Stephan Paulo Gratziani Director 23,500 $14.06 $330,300

