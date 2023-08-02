This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) shows an impressive 18.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY), which makes up 0.31% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,106,340 worth of CRGY, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRGY:
CRGY — last trade: $11.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/07/2023
|Todd Falk
|See remarks
|150
|$10.19
|$1,528
|06/07/2023
|Bo Shi
|See Remarks
|3,000
|$10.14
|$30,420
|06/12/2023
|Todd Falk
|See remarks
|350
|$9.97
|$3,490
|06/14/2023
|David C. Rockecharlie
|See remarks
|4,000
|$10.14
|$40,560
|06/09/2023
|David C. Rockecharlie
|See remarks
|4,000
|$10.37
|$41,460
|06/08/2023
|Brandi Kendall
|See remarks
|1,153
|$10.41
|$12,003
|07/19/2023
|Retirement System OF Texas Teacher
|46
|$11.43
|$526
And Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), the #55 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,055,371 worth of HLF, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HLF is detailed in the table below:
HLF — last trade: $16.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/21/2023
|Sophie L'helias
|Director
|8,500
|$19.48
|$165,620
|02/22/2023
|Donal L. Mulligan
|Director
|15,000
|$19.32
|$289,800
|05/08/2023
|Stephan Paulo Gratziani
|Director
|23,500
|$14.06
|$330,300
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Canadian Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Avg
WBC shares outstanding history
RGR Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.