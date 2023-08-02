News & Insights

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

August 02, 2023 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) shows an impressive 18.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Crescent Energy Co (Symbol: CRGY), which makes up 0.31% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,106,340 worth of CRGY, making it the #51 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CRGY:

CRGY — last trade: $11.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/07/2023 Todd Falk See remarks 150 $10.19 $1,528
06/07/2023 Bo Shi See Remarks 3,000 $10.14 $30,420
06/12/2023 Todd Falk See remarks 350 $9.97 $3,490
06/14/2023 David C. Rockecharlie See remarks 4,000 $10.14 $40,560
06/09/2023 David C. Rockecharlie See remarks 4,000 $10.37 $41,460
06/08/2023 Brandi Kendall See remarks 1,153 $10.41 $12,003
07/19/2023 Retirement System OF Texas Teacher 46 $11.43 $526

And Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), the #55 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,055,371 worth of HLF, which represents approximately 0.30% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HLF is detailed in the table below:

HLF — last trade: $16.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/21/2023 Sophie L'helias Director 8,500 $19.48 $165,620
02/22/2023 Donal L. Mulligan Director 15,000 $19.32 $289,800
05/08/2023 Stephan Paulo Gratziani Director 23,500 $14.06 $330,300

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
