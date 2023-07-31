News & Insights

Markets
FITB

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

July 31, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), which makes up 0.34% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,486,874 worth of FITB, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FITB:

FITB — last trade: $28.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2023 Gary R. Heminger Director 47,500 $26.82 $1,274,092
05/03/2023 Evan Bayh Director 5,000 $24.82 $124,100

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), the #63 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $24,700,586 worth of COIN, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COIN is detailed in the table below:

COIN — last trade: $94.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/31/2023 Tobias Lutke Director 6,588 $57.70 $380,128
02/07/2023 Tobias Lutke Director 4,960 $72.95 $361,832
05/10/2023 Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Director 810,000 $61.77 $50,035,002

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Seth Klarman Stock Picks
 CW Dividend Growth Rate
 ETFs Holding BIG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FITB
COIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.