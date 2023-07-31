This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), which makes up 0.34% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,486,874 worth of FITB, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FITB:

FITB — last trade: $28.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Gary R. Heminger Director 47,500 $26.82 $1,274,092 05/03/2023 Evan Bayh Director 5,000 $24.82 $124,100

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), the #63 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $24,700,586 worth of COIN, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COIN is detailed in the table below:

COIN — last trade: $94.76 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/31/2023 Tobias Lutke Director 6,588 $57.70 $380,128 02/07/2023 Tobias Lutke Director 4,960 $72.95 $361,832 05/10/2023 Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Director 810,000 $61.77 $50,035,002

