This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), which makes up 0.34% of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,486,874 worth of FITB, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at FITB:
FITB — last trade: $28.85 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Gary R. Heminger
|Director
|47,500
|$26.82
|$1,274,092
|05/03/2023
|Evan Bayh
|Director
|5,000
|$24.82
|$124,100
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), the #63 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $24,700,586 worth of COIN, which represents approximately 0.28% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at COIN is detailed in the table below:
COIN — last trade: $94.76 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/31/2023
|Tobias Lutke
|Director
|6,588
|$57.70
|$380,128
|02/07/2023
|Tobias Lutke
|Director
|4,960
|$72.95
|$361,832
|05/10/2023
|Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III
|Director
|810,000
|$61.77
|$50,035,002
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Seth Klarman Stock Picks
CW Dividend Growth Rate
ETFs Holding BIG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.