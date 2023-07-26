News & Insights

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

July 26, 2023 — 09:38 am EDT

July 26, 2023

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR), which makes up 0.25% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,389,636 worth of DAR, making it the #172 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAR:

DAR — last trade: $68.40 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/01/2023 Larry Barden Director 5,000 $64.49 $322,450
03/16/2023 Charles L. Adair Director 500 $54.15 $27,075
03/15/2023 Patrick McNutt EVP Chief Admin Officer 900 $54.07 $48,663
05/11/2023 Larry Barden 3,000 $63.74 $191,220

And Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART), the #303 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,790,136 worth of IART, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IART is detailed in the table below:

IART — last trade: $45.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/01/2023 Jan De Witte President & CEO 7,792 $38.50 $299,986
06/01/2023 Eric Schwartz EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec 2,640 $37.89 $100,035

