This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Darling Ingredients Inc (Symbol: DAR), which makes up 0.25% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,389,636 worth of DAR, making it the #172 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAR:
DAR — last trade: $68.40 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2023
|Larry Barden
|Director
|5,000
|$64.49
|$322,450
|03/16/2023
|Charles L. Adair
|Director
|500
|$54.15
|$27,075
|03/15/2023
|Patrick McNutt
|EVP Chief Admin Officer
|900
|$54.07
|$48,663
|05/11/2023
|Larry Barden
|3,000
|$63.74
|$191,220
And Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART), the #303 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,790,136 worth of IART, which represents approximately 0.13% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at IART is detailed in the table below:
IART — last trade: $45.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/01/2023
|Jan De Witte
|President & CEO
|7,792
|$38.50
|$299,986
|06/01/2023
|Eric Schwartz
|EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec
|2,640
|$37.89
|$100,035
