MDYV

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

July 21, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), which makes up 0.52% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,980,114 worth of PB, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PB:

PB — last trade: $62.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/14/2023 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 2,000 $62.20 $124,400
05/01/2023 L. Jack Lord Director 5,000 $62.04 $310,200

And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), the #86 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,331,648 worth of WOLF, which represents approximately 0.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WOLF is detailed in the table below:

WOLF — last trade: $63.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2023 Gregg A. Lowe PRESIDENT & CEO 5,450 $45.94 $250,357
04/28/2023 John B. Replogle Director 10,566 $47.54 $502,308

