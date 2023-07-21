This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) shows an impressive 10.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), which makes up 0.52% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,980,114 worth of PB, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PB:
PB — last trade: $62.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2023
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Chairman
|2,000
|$62.20
|$124,400
|05/01/2023
|L. Jack Lord
|Director
|5,000
|$62.04
|$310,200
And Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), the #86 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,331,648 worth of WOLF, which represents approximately 0.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WOLF is detailed in the table below:
WOLF — last trade: $63.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2023
|Gregg A. Lowe
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|5,450
|$45.94
|$250,357
|04/28/2023
|John B. Replogle
|Director
|10,566
|$47.54
|$502,308
