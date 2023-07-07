News & Insights

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

July 07, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), which makes up 0.78% of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $377,262 worth of WSC, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WSC:

WSC — last trade: $46.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/27/2023 Erika T. Davis Director 2,950 $50.65 $149,418
02/27/2023 Bradley Lee Soultz Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $50.47 $252,325
05/02/2023 Bradley Lee Soultz Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $44.62 $223,100

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
