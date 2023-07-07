This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) shows an impressive 15.7% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC), which makes up 0.78% of the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $377,262 worth of WSC, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WSC:
WSC — last trade: $46.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/27/2023
|Erika T. Davis
|Director
|2,950
|$50.65
|$149,418
|02/27/2023
|Bradley Lee Soultz
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$50.47
|$252,325
|05/02/2023
|Bradley Lee Soultz
|Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$44.62
|$223,100
