This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 13.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), which makes up 3.17% of the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $60,246,704 worth of AMR, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AMR:

AMR — last trade: $63.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/11/2021 Roger Lee Nicholson CAO, GC & Secretary 500 $35.11 $17,555 08/18/2021 Elizabeth Anne Fessenden Director 125 $36.00 $4,500

