This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME) shows an impressive 13.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), which makes up 3.17% of the SPDR— S&P— Metals & Mining ETF (Symbol: XME), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $60,246,704 worth of AMR, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AMR:
AMR — last trade: $63.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2021
|Roger Lee Nicholson
|CAO, GC & Secretary
|500
|$35.11
|$17,555
|08/18/2021
|Elizabeth Anne Fessenden
|Director
|125
|$36.00
|$4,500
