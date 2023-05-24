This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
ExlService Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXLS), which makes up 1.05% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,016,960 worth of EXLS, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXLS:
EXLS — last trade: $155.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2023
|Andreas Fibig
|Director
|600
|$165.85
|$99,510
|03/17/2023
|Maurizio Nicolelli
|Executive Vice President & CFO
|750
|$151.79
|$113,842
And First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), the #125 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $612,584 worth of FIBK, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FIBK is detailed in the table below:
FIBK — last trade: $24.04 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/28/2023
|Kirk D. Jensen
|General Counsel
|1,000
|$25.57
|$25,570
|05/01/2023
|Marcy D. Mutch
|Exec. Vice Pres. & CFO
|5,000
|$25.59
|$127,950
