This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ExlService Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXLS), which makes up 1.05% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,016,960 worth of EXLS, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXLS:

EXLS — last trade: $155.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2023 Andreas Fibig Director 600 $165.85 $99,510 03/17/2023 Maurizio Nicolelli Executive Vice President & CFO 750 $151.79 $113,842

And First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), the #125 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $612,584 worth of FIBK, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FIBK is detailed in the table below:

FIBK — last trade: $24.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/28/2023 Kirk D. Jensen General Counsel 1,000 $25.57 $25,570 05/01/2023 Marcy D. Mutch Exec. Vice Pres. & CFO 5,000 $25.59 $127,950

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Analyst Least Favorites

 JXN YTD Return

 DISH Network Stock Split History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.