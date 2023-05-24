News & Insights

Markets
OMFS

This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

May 24, 2023 — 02:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFS) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ExlService Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXLS), which makes up 1.05% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFS), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,016,960 worth of EXLS, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXLS:

EXLS — last trade: $155.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/28/2023 Andreas Fibig Director 600 $165.85 $99,510
03/17/2023 Maurizio Nicolelli Executive Vice President & CFO 750 $151.79 $113,842

And First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), the #125 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $612,584 worth of FIBK, which represents approximately 0.21% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FIBK is detailed in the table below:

FIBK — last trade: $24.04 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
04/28/2023 Kirk D. Jensen General Counsel 1,000 $25.57 $25,570
05/01/2023 Marcy D. Mutch Exec. Vice Pres. & CFO 5,000 $25.59 $127,950

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Analyst Least Favorites
 JXN YTD Return
 DISH Network Stock Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMFS
EXLS
FIBK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.