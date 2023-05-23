This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG), which makes up 0.93% of the First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (FXU), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,828,567 worth of RSG, making it the #33 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at RSG:

RSG — last trade: $143.96 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/21/2023 Michael A. Duffy Director 385 $130.56 $50,266 02/21/2023 Jennifer M. Kirk Director 1,000 $129.60 $129,600

