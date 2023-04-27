This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 2.84% of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $284,401 worth of BXMT, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:

BXMT — last trade: $17.73 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Michael B. Nash Director 50,000 $18.86 $942,970 03/15/2023 Henry N. Nassau Director 10,000 $17.81 $178,067

And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), the #35 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $246,775 worth of ABR, which represents approximately 2.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ABR is detailed in the table below:

ABR — last trade: $10.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 William C. Green Director 4,200 $12.94 $54,329 03/13/2023 Ivan Kaufman COB, CEO and President 10,000 $12.43 $124,280

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Best Dividend Stocks

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MNDL

 CVM Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.