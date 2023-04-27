This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 2.84% of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $284,401 worth of BXMT, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:
BXMT — last trade: $17.73 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Michael B. Nash
|Director
|50,000
|$18.86
|$942,970
|03/15/2023
|Henry N. Nassau
|Director
|10,000
|$17.81
|$178,067
And Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), the #35 largest holding among components of the WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $246,775 worth of ABR, which represents approximately 2.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ABR is detailed in the table below:
ABR — last trade: $10.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|William C. Green
|Director
|4,200
|$12.94
|$54,329
|03/13/2023
|Ivan Kaufman
|COB, CEO and President
|10,000
|$12.43
|$124,280
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Best Dividend Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MNDL
CVM Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.