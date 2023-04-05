This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (Symbol: CRPT) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), which makes up 10.96% of the First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (Symbol: CRPT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,942,629 worth of MARA, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MARA:

MARA — last trade: $8.51 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/13/2022 Kevin A. Denuccio Director 70,000 $4.84 $338,800 12/16/2022 Frederick G. Thiel CEO 5,000 $3.82 $19,100 12/19/2022 Douglas K. Mellinger Director 10,000 $3.84 $38,400 12/28/2022 Douglas K. Mellinger Director 10,000 $3.27 $32,700

