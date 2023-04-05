This ETF Holds Stocks Insiders Want to Own

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (Symbol: CRPT) shows an impressive 11.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA), which makes up 10.96% of the First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (Symbol: CRPT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,942,629 worth of MARA, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MARA:
MARA — last trade: $8.51 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/13/2022
|Kevin A. Denuccio
|Director
|70,000
|$4.84
|$338,800
|12/16/2022
|Frederick G. Thiel
|CEO
|5,000
|$3.82
|$19,100
|12/19/2022
|Douglas K. Mellinger
|Director
|10,000
|$3.84
|$38,400
|12/28/2022
|Douglas K. Mellinger
|Director
|10,000
|$3.27
|$32,700
